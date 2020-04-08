COVID - 19: Kotturpuram residents help the police enforce lockdown rules

Noticing the challenges faced by the police in ensuring people stay off the roads, except when they have to carry out some essential work, a group of 30 residents from Tamil Nadu Housing Board colony Kotturpuram have stepped forward to help the khaki-clad personnel.

After obtaining the necessary permission from the higher authorities, these volunteers now check motorists at the junction of River View Road and Gandhi Manadapam Road in Kotturpuram.

One of the volunteers, R. Gavaskar, says, “We are also assisting them in the distribution of rations to households and pension to senior-citizens.”

At Kotturpuram Housing Board colony

At the entrance of Kotturpuram Housing Board colony, the voluntary group keeps a bucket of water mixed with turmeric, neem and vasambu (acorus calamus).

“We have requested the residents of our neighbourhood to wash their hands and legs before entering our apartment complex. For this purpose, our volunteers are deployed at the entrance from morning till late in the night,” says Gavaskar.