COVID-19: Kothari Nagar RWA is mobilising funds for conservancy workers

The residents welfare association of Kothari Nagar, Ramapuram, is raising funds for four conservancy workers operating in Kothari Nagar, which falls in Zone 11 of Greater Chennai Corporation. The residents’ association is looking to provide an assistance of ₹15,000 to each of these conservancy workers.
Paul Dhas, president, Kothari Nagar Residents Welfare Association, says this financial assistance is being offered to them as a token of gratitude for what they are doing for the neighbourhood.
He adds, “We are now mobilising the funds; there are around 330 houses in our neighbourhood. When the pandemic ends and normalcy returns, we will provide them with the financial assistance in addition to a ceremonial honour.”
