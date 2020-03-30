COVID-19: It takes just a small sacrifice to see them through this crisis

There is no single definition of generosity; it is defined by individuals as they deem fit, and every time, it offers the fragrance of a fresh insight into the spirit of kindness.

Take this one, for example.

A flower-seller at Raja Street, Mandaveli, has her stomping ground. Ganga Sridhar who buys regularly from this flower seller decided to help her tide though these 21 days, and how!

“I just gave her the money that I would have spent buying flowers from her for a month. Pushcart vendors don’t have anybody to turn to for relief, as technically, they don’t work for anyone,” explains Ganga.

Setting an example

A positive gesture may be small, but it never stays that way. It has a way of multiplying and growing into something exponentially huge, though the agent facilitating its growth will keep changing.

Though conservancy workers, who are among those standing on the front lines and doing their work, will be getting their pay, it is likely that the earnings of their family have registered a drop, as other earning family members may be out of work. So, they may need to be helped in small ways.

Members of Pradeep and Karthik Avenue Residents’ Welfare Association in Chitlapakkam choose to call the conservancy staff of Ward 9 of the Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Pnchayat as “Clean Friend Workers”, and their appreciation of these foot-soldiers’ work doesn’t stay with crowning them with a fancy title, and has translated into an useful gesture.

The have provided these “Clean Friend Workers” with provisions that will last a month.

When the Association announced the decision to help them, residents made contributions in cash or essential commodities.

K. Dayanand, president, Pradeep and Karthik Avenue Residents’ Welfare Association, says, “If the need arises, we will again make such a contribution.”

Thiruveedhi Amman Koil Street Residents Association (TAKSRA) in Mandaveli sponsored a day’s food for conservancy workers in its area.

“We extended a financial assistance to the contract company in charge of conservancy operations in Zone 13. Thanks to this assistance, a day’s food requirements for conservancy workers in Ward 173 have been taken care of. A few more residents associations are likely to sponsor food in the weeks to come.”

Neighbourhood service

“Don’t carry the world upon your shoulder” — so goes the Beatles’ song. Just carry the weeny-teeny part of the world that you call home, and the whole world will be taken care of. Going by how localised and decentralised its service activities are, Seva Bharathi, which provides succour to the needy seems to be guided by this wisdom. Its Tambaram Centre recently identified 10 people, who include construction workers, daily-wage earners and maid servants, in the region, and provided them with essential commodities that can be expected to last a month.

The provisions include rice, toor dal, refined sunflower oil, tamarind, asafoetida, rock salt, sesame, chilly and turmeric powder, and onions.

Besides, this group also distributed food packets, water bottles and buttermilk to daily wage earners and the homeless found near bus halting, shops, and bazaars in Tambaram Sanatorium and Tambaram (West).

A puncher shop?

This is an odd one out on this list about COVID-19 related acts of mercy.

Seva Bharathi has centres of service across Tamil Nadu, and its Erode Centre recently did something rather unusual but extremely thoughtful, as it sought to help those who help the needy in these times. And by choosing to do what it did, it has demonstrated meticulous attention to detail, and if one may add, probably a tendency to not leave anything to chance.

The Erode Centre has set up a 24-hour free tyre puncher shop and an air-filling station, for the benefit of ambulances, fire-tenders, police vehicles and other vehicles engaged in essential services during this period.

Well, well, we are on the same page as you — a flat tyre does not happen every day in the life of a vehicle, but if it does happen now, when puncher shops are expected to be closed, it will be some problem to deal with. So, our appreciation for this thoughtfulness!

Think through their problems

Everything boils down to proactive empathy, which alone enables one to anticipate what somebody else is likely to go through, and make sure they are spared the rough edges of that situation.

At AGS Colony in Velachery, R. Sumathi decided to help a pushcart vegetable vendor in the locality, reasoning it out that “as people have begun to stock vegetables they may not have the need to buy from pushcart vegetable vendors every day,” and that the restriction on movement of people and social distancing norms may be more heavily arrayed against them. Residents are also known to be helping the regular neighbourhood iron men, as they are out of work now.

(If you are aware of such initiatives by individuals, residents’ groups and voluntary organisations, write in to us at downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in)