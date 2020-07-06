COVID-19 hospital and care centre to function from same campus in Guindy

CHENNAI

A full-fledged COVID-19 hospital and a care centre, are all set to function on a single campus in Guindy.

A building of the National Institute of Ageing, located on the premises of the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, has been set up as a 500-bed COVID-19 hospital for patients, while its hostel will function as a COVID-19 Care Centre accommodating up to 250 patients.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar had said that the facility was developed in a span of two weeks.

“This exclusive COVID-19 facility can cater to patients with mild, moderate and severe coronavirus disease. The hospital has been planned in such a way that it has wards, including for single, double accommodations, and even for four of a family depending on the availability. We have developed a software for our internal use to know the bed availability for better coordination,” said V. Anand Kumar, nodal officer of the COVID-19 facility at Guindy.

Designed for geriatric care, the National Institute of Ageing was well-ventilated, he said, adding: “We have developed this facility in two weeks, and the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) has readied the CT scan facility within this short span. We have a separate oxygen tank supply, and from 100 beds with oxygen lines, we have increased it to 300 beds.”

Apart from 25 ventilators, high flow nasal cannulas, mobile and static X-ray machines and ultrasound machines are in place. An intensive care unit with 70 beds has been readied. “The semi-basement triage area has electric cots that were purchased through TNMSC,” he said.

“We have ensured that every floor has Wi-Fi connection. BSNL has provided the fibernet connection in two days. We have turned to technology to help patients stay, without slipping into depression as they cannot meet their families. So, we have kept an adequate number of computers and cameras so that patients can stay in touch with their families, and also interact with psychiatrists through video conferencing,” Dr. Anand Kumar said.

A hall for yoga that can accommodate 50 patients at a time has also been set up, as well as a library and movie hall. While the provision of food, as is the practice in other COVID-19 facilities, has been outsourced, Dr. Anand Kumar said that a dietician will work in collaboration with the Directorate of Indian Medicine and Homoeopathy with regard to the food.

A wall-mounted air filter costing ₹1 lakh has been installed at the ICU to provide a safe working environment for healthcare providers. “This HEPA filter, based on Japanese technology, releases negative ions that could do away with viruses and bacteria in the air. This is the first time we have installed such an air filter in a government hospital in the State,” Dr. Anand Kumar said.