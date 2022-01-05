COVID-19: Halls, hotels instructed to inform Chennai Corporation of wedding bookings

The order has been issued at a time when the COVID-19 cases reported daily in the city doubled from around 700 three days ago to nearly 1,500 on Tuesday

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) on Wednesday issued an order mandating all hotels, banquet halls, marriage halls, community centres and temples to immediately inform it as and when any booking was made for conducting weddings.

The order, issued by GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, comes at a time when the COVID-19 cases reported daily in the city nearly doubled from around 700 three days ago to nearly 1,500 on Tuesday.

The GCC has instructed all the halls to issue necessary instructions to those making the bookings to adhere to the guidelines on COVID-19 control measures issued by the State government. The halls can inform the civic body about the booking through an online link: http://covid19.chennaicorporation.gov.in/covid/marriage_hall/.

The order said that though the guidelines issued by the State government on October 20, 2021 stated that only a maximum of 100 guests were allowed to attend weddings, there were reports of the norm being violated during many marriage functions.

The order was issued as per provisions of the Diaster Management Act. Any refusal to comply will attract penal provisions of Section 51 of the Act, the order said.