COVID-19: Groups drop regular work, focus on helping underprivileged and service personnel

Associations of different stripes that act as focus groups in specific areas are now making common cause, and entirely focussing on brining relief to those bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis.

Madipakkam waterbodies protection group

Madipakkam Neer Nilai Punaramaippu Iyakkam, a forum that is engaged in the conservation of waterbodies, is now distributing food packets to the poor.

Forum co-ordinator Seeni Sethuraman says, “Around 20 of us prepare food and pack it. We reach out to daily wage workers and destituteS in and around Madipakkam. In addition, we distributed essential groceries to poor families.”

Further, refreshments are being provided to conservancy workers who clean the streets in Madipakkam.

Seeni Sethuraman can be reached at 92834 34446.

George Town merchants group

George Town All Merchants Welfare Association is distributing food packets to the underprivileged in north Chennai. The association reaches out to people living near Chennai Central Railway Station, Reserve Bank of India, Fort Glacis and Government Stanley Medical College.

“For the past 10 days, we are taking care of their food requirements in the afternoon and evening. We intend to continue this service till normalcy returns,” says M. Farook, a member of the association.

M. Farook can be reached at 78678 78698.

RWA in Thoraipakkam

Kumaran Kudil Residents’Welfare Association, Thoraipakkam, distributed hand-sanitizers to personnel at a PDS (Public Distribution System) outlet in the neighbourhood and J9 Thoraipakkam Police Station.

“We also gave hand-sanitizers to customers at provision stores and vegetables shops in our colony,” says S. Swaminathan, the association secretary.

(You may write to us at downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in about any other groups that may be carrrying out similar work)