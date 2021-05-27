Covid-19 | Following workers’ protests, Ford suspends operations in Chennai plant for three days

The workers’ demands include a compensation of ₹1 crore each to the kin of two Covid victms and covering the medical expenses of those testing positive.

Ford India will close its Chennai plant for three days from Friday to Sunday, a company spokesperson told The Hindu.

On Thursday, a section of workers boycotted lunch and staged a sit-in protest urging the company to address their COVID-19 related demand.

In its letter to the management, a union has urged the company to pay a compensation of ₹1 crore each to the kin of two workers, who died after testing positive for COVID-19. It also claimed that over 230 workers have been infected by the virus.

The union demanded that the management should cover the entire medical expenses of the workers, in case they are infected with COVID.

They also sought for the plant to be closed during the intense COVID-19 lockdown period, with paid leave for workers.

The Thursday protest did not affect production. Ford had earlier suspended operations from May 12 till May 24 and resumed it this week.

Ford joins a list of companies including Hyundai, Renault-Nissan and Royal Enfield which have suspended operations till May 30, amid workers expressing concerns over their safety due to the spread of the second wave of COVID-19. The unions have urged the entire auto industry to be shut during the intense lockdown period.