COVID-19 curve dips in 5 zones

03 September 2020 23:57 IST

North Chennai areas have been reporting less than 200 cases a day

COVID-19 cases have reduced in north Chennai. While the positivity rate is about 5% to 6% in the northern region, officials say they are keeping a close watch on localised clusters.

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said the northern region that comprises five zones — Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet and Royapuram — had been recording less than 200 COVID-19 cases a day now. The number of cases were much less in Tiruvottiyur, Manali and Madhavaram zones, hovering around 30 cases a day.

In the northern region, the number of samples tested daily was around 2,000 in the last two weeks, according to data.

“COVID-19 cases have come down substantially. In the northern region, the cases are less than 200 a day and there has been a consistent decline. In fact, the cases were low even in zone 4 (Tondiarpet) and zone 5 (Royapuram). The two zones had less than 60 cases each on Thursday,” said an official.

He said that there were some changes in the field realities, with buses starting to ply and metro rail to start functioning from September 7. “Shopping malls sans theatres, and bars have been opened. Places of worship have opened up. So, we are watching out for localised clusters or spikes,” he added.

They recently came across localised spurts in certain pockets of Royapuram zone. “We managed to trace all close contacts of the patients. These are not big clusters but isolated ones. We are testing aggressively to ensure there is no spread. With more liberalisation of activities, we can expect some more isolated and smaller clusters that will not increase the number of cases substantially. We will keep a close watch on emerging clusters that happen sporadically,” the official said.

The official said influx of people was a challenge. “As more and more people come from outside, it will increase the incidence of infection. A small analysis showed that three weeks ago, most of our positive cases were either persons with influenza-like illness who were picked up through fever clinics, their contacts and extended contacts. We noticed a new category of travellers. Nearly 10% of the cases were among travellers,” he said.

He said 13,000 to 14,000 samples a day were tested in Chennai. “The travellers category is manageable. The positivity rate is plummeting like never before, he said.