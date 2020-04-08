COVID-19: Chitlapakkam Rising starts clothes collection drive for stranded people

The Chitlapakkam Rising, a group of volunteer-residents in Chitlapakkam who engage underatke various initiaives for the betterment of the locality, have begun a dress collection drive in Chitlapakkam to help the stranded people affected by the lockdown.

Sunil Jayaraman, founder-member, Chitlapakkam Rising, says, “The stranded people are housed at State government-run shelter camps, which include bus terminuses termed into shelters, and provided with food. But unfortunately, these residents don’t have enough clothes for the next couple of weeks. They would aslo need towels and bed sheets.”

To help these people, members and volunteers of Chitlapakkam Rising have began a collection drive seeking clothes. On Tuesday, through the drive, we collected more than 50 clothes in an hour. We are in need of around 150- 200 clothes, including shirts, pants, and dhotis. We request the members of the public to donate used clothes, washed neatly and ironed. They can drop the clothes at one of our volunteers’ home — that is, the volunteer residing near their home — or call the volunteers.

For details, call Sunil Jayaraman at 95001 22151, or V. Udaya Kumar at 97914 68280.