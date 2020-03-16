COVID-19: Chennai’s protests in Old Washermanpet temporarily suspended as precautionary measure

CHENNAI

The protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been taking place for the last 31 days

In a precautionary measure against a possible COVID-19 outbreak, the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisation on Monday, temporarily suspended its Shaheen Bagh-style protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens which have been taking place in Old Washermanpet for the last 31 days.

In a press release, the Federation’s president, Moulana P.A. Kajamoinudeen Bakavi said that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the welfare of the people in the country.

“In view of the threat of Corona Virus outbreak and Government of India declaring it as ‘Notified Disaster’, we are requesting people to temporarily suspend the Shaheen Bagh style protests,” he said.

Muslim leaders from various organizations had met the Tamil Nadu's Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam urging the State government to pass a resolution against CAA, NPR and NRC in the State Assembly on Saturday. Muslim leaders had on Saturday said that they would continue their protests until they get a response from the State Government.

However, the threat of a COVID-19 outbreak has forced the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and Political Organisations to temporarily suspend their protests.

The Federation has said that it will intensify the protests if the State Government attempts to implement the National Population Register in Tamil Nadu. “We will mobilize public and seek the help of political organizations to carry out a civil disobedience movement,” Mr. Bakavi said, in a press statement.