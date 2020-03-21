COVID-19: Chennai residents come forward to help sanitary workers, vendors

CHENNAI

21 March 2020 14:01 IST

Residents welfare associations are distributing masks and hand santizers and also creating awareness on social distancing

In the wake of the State government asking residents to take precautions against COVID -19, residents associations across the city are pitching in to help sanitary workers and others who serve the society by providing them with masks and hand sanitizers.

One such association is the Seeniamman Koil Nagar, Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board Residents Welfare Association. Members of the association have distributed over 50 hand-stitched cotton masks to sanitary workers, flower vendors, hairdressers and tea shop workers in the locality.

“D. Sumathy, a resident of Block 8, stitched the masks. This is the maximum we could afford, and through this action we also created awareness amongst them about washing hands with soap and social distancing,” said R. Boopalan, joint secretary of the association.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Journalist Colony Welfare Association, which has over 200 families, has provided masks and sanitisers to the members of Narikurava community who have been collecting garbage in the colony for the past 15 years.

“They come into the colony at 8 a.m and work here till 11.30 a.m. They go to every part of the colony and collect garbage. To ensure they are safe, we provided them with masks and sanitisers. They have started wearing them,” said S. Ashok Kumar, treasurer of the association.

V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar West Extension, Phase 2 Residents Welfare Association, said that his association provided 113 masks to sanitary workers. “We also provided them with disposable caps. This is something we can do now to ensure the safety of those who serve us. We had the support of the Chennai Corporation Zonal officer,” he said.

V. N. Subramanian, president, Mylapore Resident Welfare Association, said that masks and soaps were provided to 1,500 sanitary workers. “We also created awareness on how to stay safe as they come into contact with many people,” he explained.