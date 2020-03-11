COVID-19: Chennai Port bans arrival of unscheduled international cruise ships

Chennai Port has banned the arrival of unscheduled international cruise ships until the end of this month in view of the spread of COVID-19. According to sources at the port, the ban has been enforced as a precautionary measure to prevent any vessel that plans to make a stopover here.

International cruise ships that have already made a declaration before January 1 this year that they plan to call on Chennai Port will be allowed to do so as scheduled, sources said. “Even in the case of scheduled vessels that plan to arrive at the city port, the crew will not be permitted into the port if the ship or any passenger or crew had visited any of the 19 affected countries since February 1,” said an official.

“This is not just for Chennai port alone. We have received information from the Centre to all ports in the country,” the official added. Usually, only one cruise ship or a maximum of two comes to Chennai Port every month.

Meanwhile, port officials said they have been following Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) and checking almost all the ships that enter into the port.

There is a tab on the list of crew and their health conditions which is sent by the Masters of Captains to the port authorities before a ship reaches the city. The Port Health Officer continuously monitors the screening of the crew and all necessary equipment are in place at the port, officials said.

Officials said that owing to the spread of COVID-19 in many parts of the world, there is likely to be a dip in the cargo but the estimate will be known only in the coming days.

“We are also facing stiff competition. Only a detailed analysis will show us if the dip is only because of COVID-19 alone or other reasons,” an official said.