COVID-19: Chennai government hospitals ramp up isolation facilities

Newly-constructed buildings and unused spaces are now being turned into isolation facilities for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the city. The three major government medical college hospitals in Chennai are ramping up isolation facilities in all possible ways they can, including vacating an entire block for the purpose.

As of Suday, the State has a total of 2,069 isolation beds in medical college hospitals, government hospitals and private hospitals. In the last few days, work to increase the beds in isolation wards is on in full swing at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Government Stanley Medical College Hospital and Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital.

At Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, officials said certain unused buildings and wards are being utilised for expanding the isolation facility for COVID-19. As of now, the hospital has 31 beds in the isolation ward, and the aim was to gradually increase it to 250 to 300 beds, a hospital authority said. “We are getting new beds and cots for the purpose. The government has sanctioned funds and resources, and we have enough space to increase the number of beds,” he said.

A multi-storey building that is yet to become functional on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) is now being readied for COVID-19 isolation facility. The building, meant to house the Institute of Rheumatology, will have at least 150 to 200 beds. “This will be a new facility. Meanwhile, the newly constructed Tower 3 building for outpatient departments is now serving as an outpatient facility for persons with symptoms of COVID-19, an official said.

At KMC, the Guruswamy block is being vacated to house the isolation facility. Officials said the medical wards and gynaecology wards in the building were being shifted, and the block would be only for COVID-19. Right now, the hospital has 20 isolation beds, and would increase it to 100 within a week. “We are increasing the number of beds in a phased manner. In the next few weeks, we will have 250 to 300 beds. We are working out measures to house a maximum of 400 beds,” an official said.

The official said that Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation was purchasing beds as per the requirements of the hospital. “Triaging has been planned. One floor will be for stable patients, one floor for intensive care patients and another floor for outpatients where investigations will be done and patients will be sent after examination,” the official said. If needed, a newly -constructed quarters could also be utilised for COVID-19 isolation facility, the official said.