COVID-19: Chennai Customs gives priority to medicines and equipment

From life-saving medicines to parts for defibrillators, Chennai customs has handled a host of consignments since the beginning of the nation-wide lockdown that was implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Several cargo aircraft arrive in the city containing medical gloves, masks, digital thermometers, critical equipment and components for manufacturing printed circuit boards for ventilators, customs officials said adding that they provide urgent clearance for these items.

“Since the COVID-19 lockdown was declared, 34 international cargo flights have arrived at Chennai Airport. Several consignments of thermometers, COVID-19 test kits and R & D material relating to COVID-19 test kits have been cleared by the customs officials on priority,” Chennai Customs said, in a statement.

Also, there are several special flights that have left the city to various destinations like Frankfurt, Paris and Kuala Lumpur taking stranded passengers in the city to their destinations.

Whenever such movements are handled, Customs officials said they make sure they do it on a priority basis. If there are any issues, Customs officials can also be contacted for further help, they said.

“Joint Commissioner of Customs, Eswar Reddy, may be contacted at 94442-42129 for customs related issues at the Courier Terminal and Foreign Post Office, Meenambakkam. For any issues related to customs clearance at Air Cargo, Additional commissioner of Customs, Rajiv Kumar may be contacted at 9323975859,” the statement said.