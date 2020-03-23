COVID-19: Chennai Corporation to embark on a mass disinfection drive from tomorrow

Starting Tuesday, Chennai Corporation will carry out disinfection of all streets in the city, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Chennai Corporation Commissioner G.Prakash held a meeting with private tanker operators to deploy 500 tanker lorries to disinfect all the 33,000 streets and 471 bus route roads.

“We are also monitoring 3,000 houses where persons have been on home quarantine. Officials will identify the houses using coloured stickers. It is not to stigmatise or to discriminate against such residents. It is to help them,” he said.

On the mass disinfection drive, Mr. Prakash said, “The officials will start on Tuesday, covering all streets in the city. This will be the largest drive to disinfect the entire city.” On Tuesday, 500 vehicles will start from all the 15 zonal offices in the city, cleaning footpaths, bus shelters, railings, bollards and street furniture along the roads.

Some of the private tanker lorry owners have been reluctant to send vehicles, owing to the delayed payment of bills during earlier occasions. Corporation officials have assured them that the payment will be made promptly as the government order to use such services has been issued. The civic body is expected to spend ₹150 crore for the prevention measures.

Civic officials have been instructed to mix 300 kg of bleaching powder with 10,000 litres of water in each tanker lorry to carry out disinfection operations across the city.

Low income groups to get essential commodities

The Corporation Commissioner also met with NGOs who will start supply of essential commodities to city residents who are in low income neighbourhoods and slums.

“Over 35% of the city residents are in low income neighbourhoods. They will get essential commodities including rice, dal, cooking oil and soap for 15 days with support from NGOs. The NGOs who want to supply the material have been asked to contact the officials at the control room in Ripon Buildings,” said Mr.Prakash.

Many NGOs were found visiting Ripon Buildings on Monday to support the civic body with materials and volunteers. The Corporation has already started distributing food in relief centres in areas such as Chintadripet.

Directive to hospitals

“All private hospitals, biggest to the smallest, who fail to disinfect their premises will be severely dealt with. The joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, chief engineers and zonal officers will visit the hospitals. Hospitals could become potential centres of spread of COVID-19. Medical professionals have to understand and cooperate,” the Commissioner said.

The Commissioner will inspect all major government hospitals and private hospitals. Chennai Corporation has also asked residents not to visit corporation offices for civic services or to register complaints. “Residents are requested to call 1913,” said an official.