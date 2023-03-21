COVID-19 cases up in Tamil Nadu, flu is declining : Health Minister

March 21, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Fresh cases of COVID-19 are increasing in Tamil Nadu and the Omicron sub-variants XBB and BA.2 remain the dominant variants in circulation. At the same time, influenza cases are on the decline, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said in Chennai on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Union Health Secretary had issued a circular to Tamil Nadu last week on the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. In Tamil Nadu, the daily cases dropped to two nearly two months ago and there were one or two deaths due to the contagion in the last eight to nine months.

Noting that there was now a rise in cases in Tamil Nadu as well, Mr. Subramanian said the Omicron sub-variants XBB and BA.2 were in circulation. “However, there are no deaths or patients requiring treatment in the intensive care units,” he told reporters after holding a meeting on COVID-19 prevention and precautionary measures with health officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

Till 10 days ago, 2% random testing of travellers from countries, especially the commercial hubs such as Dubai and Singapore, resulted in one person testing positive once in two or three days. However, six to seven persons were tested positive in the last two to three days, he said.

He added that the Union Health Ministry had advised monitoring of cluster areas. However, the sub-variants had not caused any cluster of cases so far.

Flu cases

Following the rise in influenza cases, fever camps were being held continuously through 476 mobile medical units, the Minister said. In the last 10 days, 23,833 camps were held and 10,47,001 persons were screened. Of them, 7,255 fever cases were identified. All of them underwent treatment and were advised home isolation. “As of now, we have 15 active cases of H3N2 in the State. The flu cases have declined. At the same time, COVID-19 cases are rising. Though there is no need to panic, we should stay safe,” he said. The Minister said the sample of a 27-year-old man, who died of COVID-19 recently, was sent for whole genome sequencing, and found to be of the Omicron sub-variant XBB.