COVID-19 cases rise to 522 in T.N.

Fresh coronavirus infections continued to steadily rise in Tamil Nadu with 522 persons testing positive on Thursday. One person succumbed to the infection in the State.

In Chennai, 110 persons tested positive for the infection, while there were 53 in Chengalpattu and 38 in Coimbatore. Kanyakumari logged 36 cases, while there were 24 cases in Tiruvallur and 22 in Salem. Erode had 20 cases.

Three districts - Dharmapuri, Nagapattinam and Tirupattur - had no fresh cases of COVID-19. As many as 17 districts had fewer than 10 cases each. The fresh cases took the State’s overall tally so far to 35,78,839.

A 82-year-old man from Tiruppur, who tested positive for COVID-19, was admitted to the Tiruppur Medical College Hospital on September 20 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died the next day due to metabolic encephalopathy, septic shock and COVID-19 pneumonia. The State has so far reported 38,042 deaths due to COVID-19.

As many as 447 persons were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries so far reached 35,35,564.

The number of active cases rose to 5,233. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,369 active cases. Chengalpattu and Coimbatore had 414 and 411 active cases respectively. There were 222 active cases in Kanyakumari.

As of date, 445 beds - 175 oxygen-supported, 221 non-oxygen and 49 intensive care beds - were occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals in the State.

A total of 17,570 samples were tested.