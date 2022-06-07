COVID-19 cases rise to 144 in Tamil Nadu

Fresh COVID-19 infections rose to 144 in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. Fourteen of the 38 districts reported fresh cases, with Chennai logging 82 cases.

On Monday, the cases dipped to 90 after recording 100-plus cases for five days in a row. However, the daily fresh cases breached the 100-mark again on Tuesday. The test positivity rate rose to 1.3%.

While Chennai registered a rise in fresh cases when compared to its previous day’s figure of 48, Chengalpattu reported 29 cases. The remaining 12 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each. Of this, there were seven cases in Coimbatore, five in Kancheepuram and four in Tiruvallur.

Among those who tested positive for the infection were four returnees from Turkey, one each from Singapore and Jharkhand.

So far, the State has recorded 34,56,317 cases. The rise in cases pushed the active caseload to 927. In Chennai, 475 persons were presently under treatment followed by 257 persons in Chengalpattu.

A total of 79 persons were discharged across the State. The total recoveries stood at 34,17,365. A total of 10,769 samples were tested in the State. The number of beds currently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State stood at 55.