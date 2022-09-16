COVID-19 cases rise marginally for the second consecutive day

ADVERTISEMENT

The daily COVID-19 case count continued to rise marginally for the second day in a row in Tamil Nadu on Friday. A total of 463 persons tested positive across the State, with the number of infections in Chennai remaining above 100.

Two districts — Dharmapuri and Kallakurichi — reported no fresh cases, and 22 districts logged cases in single digit. While 103 persons tested positive in Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu registered 60 and 46 cases respectively. There were 27 cases in Kanniyakumari, while 23 persons in Salem and 21 in Erode tested positive. The State has so far reported 35,75,843 cases.

One person succumbed to the infection, taking the toll so far to 38,040. A 80-year-old man from Chengalpattu who had diabetes, systemic hypertension and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease tested positive on September 12. He was admitted to the Chengalpattu Medical College Hospital on September 13 with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing. He died the next day owing to respiratory failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

A total of 436 persons were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries so far stood at 35,32,983. The number of persons under treatment marginally rose to 4,820. Of them, Chennai accounted for 2,277 active cases. There were 479 active cases in Coimbatore, 295 in Chengalpattu and 205 in Erode.

As many as 18,813 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested so far went up to 6,91,95,082.