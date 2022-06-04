COVID-19 cases increasing in Chennai, says Health Minister

‘The reason is the waning immunity of those who have completed nine months after second dose of the vaccine’

The number of COVID-19 cases has started increasing in various zones of Chennai, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons here after an inspection, he said cases were increasing at Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. “A total of 370 residents in Chennai have tested positive, and have been isolated. The reason for the increase is the waning immunity of those who have completed nine months after the second dose of the vaccine. Six members of a family on Giri Road in the Thousand Lights Constituency have tested positive. They were tested after a master health check of one of them. We visited their house and requested them to isolate themselves for another three days. They have already been isolated for seven days. The Union government has pointed to the increasing cases in Chennai and Chengalpattu. We are cautious about the clusters in residential areas. But the cases are mild and fatalities have not been reported. Residents need not fear,” he said.

“Public health workers have been visiting homes, testing residents and isolating those who have tested positive. All zones have reported cases, but there are no containment zones in Chennai. All of the residents who tested positive have been isolated at home. Greater Chennai Corporation workers have been monitoring the cases. All the residents who tested positive are safe,” Mr. Subramanian said.

“COVID-19 cases have been increasing across the world. Over 4,000 persons tested positive yesterday [on Friday] in India. In States such as Kerala and Maharashtra, the daily count has crossed 1,000. The Chief Minister has directed all local bodies to be prepared for the management of cases,” he said.

“In the past three months, there has not been any death due to COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The number of cases came down to 22 in the State. But it has gone up because of a rise in cases at educational institutions such as IIT, Anna University, VIT and Satya Sai University,” said Mr.Subramanian.

“Students from other States have started returning to the four institutions after May 12, leading to an increase in the number of cases. The number of cases reported at Anna University is 23. There are no active cases at IIT. Satya Sai University has no active cases either. As many as 196 students of VIT, Kelambakkam, have tested positive; three of them have recovered and 193 have been isolated at the hostels,” said Mr. Subramanian.

“Students have been advised to avoid crowding and follow physical distancing at canteens. Students have been wearing masks at the four educational institutions,” he said.