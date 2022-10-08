COVID-19 cases drop to 387 in Tamil Nadu; active cases fall below 5,000-mark

Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram log no fresh infections

Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram log no fresh infections

Fresh COVID-19 infections in Tamil Nadu fell to 387 on Friday and the active cases dropped below the 5,000-mark.

Of the 38 districts, there were no fresh cases in Ariyalur and Ramanathapuram. In Chennai, the fresh cases dipped to 88. Chengalpattu logged 33 cases, Coimbatore 27 and Kanniyakumari 22. The State has reported 35,86,218 cases so far.

As many as 482 persons were discharged on Friday. The overall recoveries reached 35,43,194. A total of 4,977 persons were under treatment across the State. This included 2,305 cases in Chennai, 323 in Chengalpattu and 275 in Coimbatore.

A total of 12,574 samples were tested. So far, 6,95,18,616 samples have been tested in the State. According to Thursday’s data, Ranipet accounted for the highest positivity rate in the State, at 5.9%, followed by Krishnagiri (5.7%) and Kanniyakumari (5.2%).