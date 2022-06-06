COVID-19 cases drop below 100 in T.N. after 5 days

862 persons under treatment in State

862 persons under treatment in State

After five days, daily fresh COVID-19 infections dropped below 100 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. A total of 90 persons tested positive, of which 48 were in Chennai.

Following institutional and family clusters in Chengalpattu and Chennai, the State’s daily tally of cases breached the 100-mark on June 1. The number of districts that reported fresh cases stood at 14. Chengalpattu logged 20 cases, Tiruvallur four, Coimbatore and Erode three each, and Kancheepuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar two each. Cuddalore, Kanniyakumari, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Thoothukudi and Tiruppur reported one case each.

Among those who tested positive were two returnees from Bhutan and Kerala.The total number of infections in the State stood at 34,56,173. Deaths continued to be nil in the State.

Currently, 862 persons are under treatment in the State. Of this, Chennai accounted for 423 active cases and Coimbatore 255. A total of 64 persons were discharged after treatment. A total of 47 beds were currently occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State. Another 11,187 samples were tested, taking the total number of samples tested till date to 6,67,06,200.