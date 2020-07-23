COVID-19 cases coming down in Chennai’s Semmenchery too

Door-to-door symptom surveillance and continuous awareness campaigns seem to have brought down COVID-19 positive cases at the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Semmenchery.

There are 10 avenues in Semmenchery in which over 6,500 families live. To help residents wash their hands, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has installed wash basins attached to water tanks in all the avenues.

“The GCC introduced hand wash facilities in the locality a few weeks ago. Initially, there was water available in the tank, but now the tanks are empty and are not filled regularly,” said Kanchana Krishnan of the Young Urban Women Association functioning in the locality. She said that though cases are coming down in the locality, such small issues will defeat the efforts of the GCC in fighting COVID-19. “Physical distancing is enforced in shops and testing has also increased. But water supply is essential for hand washing,” she noted.

Meanwhile, GCC officials said that some residents are using the water for other purposes and some children leave the tap open. “Hence the tanks become dry soon. But we refill it regularly. Besides, till a couple of weeks ago, the taps and soaps used to be stolen regularly. Now this has reduced,” said an official.

The official said they have increased door-to-door surveillance of Influenza-like Illnesses. “If any resident has symptoms, we immediately call for the mobile swab collection unit or take them to the nearest lab for testing. Early identification and treatment has helped bring down cases in the locality,” explained another official.

Besides, all the residents have been provided with masks. “Initially we used to get 10 to 12 positive cases. Now the number has dropped to three and sometimes even one. We are taking targeted samples now. All the shopkeepers and street vendors are tested,” the official said.