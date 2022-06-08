COVID-19 cases climb to 195 in T.N., another cluster surfaces

29 of the 245 samples lifted Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Sriperumbudur, return positive

The daily count of COVID-19 cases climbed to 195 in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, pushing the active caseload past 1,000. A new cluster that surfaced on the campus of Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of Youth Development, Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, partly contributed to the rise in fresh infections as 29 of the 245 samples returned positive.

The active caseload fell below 1,000 in mid-March. The rise in the daily count took the number of active cases to 1,021, with Chennai accounting for 525 and Chengalpattu 248.

Fresh cases were reported in a total of 17 districts. Chennai accounted for 95 cases, while 23 persons tested positive in Chengalpattu. The cases rose to 30 in Kancheepuram owing to the new cluster. There were 11 cases in Tiruvallur and 10 in Coimbatore.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that while clusters that had earlier surfaced on the campuses of major educational institutions had subsided, new clusters were emerging in residential areas. From a situation in which only four districts — Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Chennai and Tiruvallur — accounted for a few cases every day, fresh cases were being reported from 17 districts now, he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said 5,233 cases reported nationwide on Wednesday morning was 41% more than the previous day figure of 3,714. The increasing trend was seen in Kerala (2,271 cases on Tuesday); Maharashtra where 1,881 cases were reported including 1,242 in Mumbai; Delhi, 450; and Karnataka, 348. Though the increase in Tamil Nadu was less, a rising trend was expected as seen in the last two days, he said.

“Our cases are likely to inch up to 200 or more in the coming days if we keep ignoring the increase in the number of cases and the increase in positivity as trivial,” he said. He added: “On a deeper analysis, it may be seen that five districts — mainly Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Coimbatore and Thiruvallur — were reporting daily cases, while in another 12, we have sporadic cases.”

He stressed the need to wear masks in crowded and closed places, for thermal screening at institutions and adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. Encouraging vaccination of those eligible; testing those with symptoms and those who return from travel to work places or institutions; encouraging people not to ignore symptoms persisting for two to three days; and advising those tested to self-isolate till results came in were important, he said.

He said the Health Department was prepared to handle any increase in cases. So far, symptoms were mild and hospitalisation had not shown any significant increase. “Yet, we are not taking any chances and ensuring that we are prepared,” he said.

The Minister said that to improve vaccination, a mega camp would be held at one lakh places across the State on June 12.