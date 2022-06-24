COVID-19 cases breach 1,000-mark after 123 days

1,063 test positive across Tamil Nadu

After 123 days, the number of persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on a single day exceeded 1,000 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. A total of 1,063 persons tested positive for the infection in the State, with 35 of the 38 districts reporting fresh infections. The last time the State logged over 1,000 cases was on February 19 (1,051).

Fresh cases in the State rose by nearly 37% when compared to the previous day’s figure of 771. The overall positivity rate stood at 4.6%.

In Chennai, the daily caseload almost touched the 500-mark. Cases jumped to 497 from the previous day’s tally of 345. Chengalpattu logged 190 cases, Tiruvallur 63, Coimbatore 50 and Kanniyakumari 49. Only Ariyalur, Kallakurichi and Ramanathapuram had no fresh cases.

Among those who tested positive were two persons who returned from the UAE and Maharashtra. The total number of cases in the State stood at 34,64,131.

While 567 persons were discharged after treatment, the total number of active cases crossed the 5,000-mark in the State. There were 5,174 persons under treatment presently. Of this, Chennai accounted for 2,472 cases and Chengalpattu 948.

A total of 22,946 samples were tested. There has been a slow and steady rise in the number of beds occupied in COVID-19 health centres and hospitals across the State. Currently, 284 beds– of which 113 were oxygen-supported– were occupied. Chennai alone accounted for a bed occupancy of 132.