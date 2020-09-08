COVID-19: Case fatality rate has decreased, Chennai Corporation says

CHENNAI

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the case fatality rate has been 1.2% over the past 14 days, down from 2.2% two months ago

Greater Chennai Corporation officials claim that they have registered a decline in the COVID-19 case fatality rate over the past 14 days.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash said the case fatality rate in the city has reduced to 1.2% over the last 14 days, because of an arrangements to shift SARI (severe acute respiratory infection) cases to hospitals, as well as other interventions. The case fatality rate during the past one month has been 1.5%. The case fatality rate for the entire duration of the COVID-19 pandemic has been around 2% -- two months ago for instance, it was 2.2%.

The civic body has used 90 ambulances with oxygen support to shift patients from houses to hospitals. “We got an additional 10 ambulances. We have picked 1,100 SARI cases in 30 days. The city is registering a slow decline phase in the COVID-19 pandemic. After the serosurvey 45 days ago, we have estimated the serological prevalence at 35% to 40%,” said Mr. Prakash.

The Chennai Corporation has been monitoring local eruptions in various parts of the city during the pandemic. “Our intervention has been focused on industrial clusters. We have focused on old age homes also. We have prevented at least 10,000 deaths because of our interventions,” said Mr. Prakash.

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the past 65 days has been stable with less than 1,000 cases every day.

According to Chennai Corporation officials, 43,850 fever clinics have been conducted in the city from May 8 to September 7. As many as 23.21 lakh people have attended the clinics and 1.36 lakh symptomatic patients were identified and tested for COVID-19.