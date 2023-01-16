COVID-19 booster dose uptake in Tamil Nadu remains low, according to public health data

January 16, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Two years after the COVID-19 vaccination was rolled out, Tamil Nadu’s first dose coverage in the above 18 population has reached 96.62% while the second dose coverage has touched 91%. However, the overall booster dose uptake remained low, with over four crore eligible persons yet to get the shot in the State.

It was on January 16, 2021 that administration of COVID-19 vaccination commenced across the country. After certain initial hiccups of supply and hesitancy, vaccination took off in Tamil Nadu, with 5,59,33,105 out of 5,78,91,000 eligible 18-plus population getting the first dose till date.

“The weekly mega vaccination camps turned out to be one of the contributors for our high vaccination coverage. Our healthcare workers played a crucial role in enabling this coverage,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine. A total of 38 mega camps were held across the State to expedite vaccination coverage.

“We could establish the electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN) with temperature loggers across the State for vaccine logistics, cold chain maintenance and also expanded our infrastructure capacity quickly,” he added.

While the second dose coverage in the 18-plus population has reached 91.73%, 5,31,03,243 having taken the dose, the precautionary dose coverage among the 18-59 years population continues to be low. Only 9.53% of this group have received the booster dose.

Of the eligible healthcare and frontline workers, 42.81% and 42.19% have taken the dose respectively. The booster dose uptake is the highest in the above 60 years population with 64.22% of the target 75,68,885 persons getting vaccinated so far, according to data of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

As per data, a total of 4,09,80,006 persons are yet to get the precautionary dose in the State. “The second dose coverage is fine but the booster dose is not. Fortunately, there have been milder variants of COVID-19 in the recent past and immunity through natural infection and vaccination has been protecting us,” he said.

Dr. Selvavinayagam added that the challenge was to sustain the highest coverage for routine immunisation as well, and prevent the emergence of epidemics due to diseases such as measles and diphtheria.