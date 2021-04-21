COVID-19 awareness programme for children in Semmenchery

The children are being taught by students, in association with an NGO, the importance of mask wearing and washing their hands regularly, among other safety norms

In the wake of many children getting infected with COVID-19, a group of college students, along with an NGO, have started creating awareness about basic COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) among adolescents and children below the age of 12 at the Semmenchery resettlement colony.

The nine students, from Stella Maris and Patrician College, are pursuing their master’s programmes in social work and have been interning with Thozhamai, an NGO in Semmenchery. Over the last two days they have been creating awareness about basic measures that need to be followed to keep the novel coronavirus at bay.

“There have been reports that many children are getting infected. But there are no proper awareness programmes on wearing masks, hand washing and personal distancing targeting children. So we thought it was pertinent to educate children till the age of 17 in Semmenchery," said A. Devanyean, director, Thozhamai.

Prathipa K., a first year student from Stella Maris College, said that they were surprised to know that many teenagers in Semmenchery did not know the importance of washing their hands properly. “They were using just water. We told them that it was not enough and taught them the proper way of doing it. We also taught them how to wear their masks properly and wash them regularly, told them about drinking hot water and maintaining personal distancing. Many of their parents do not have sufficient time to teach them all these norms,” she said.

S. Chandralekha, a class 10 student in Semmenchery who attended the programme, said that she greatly benefited from it. "As schools and colleges are closed, many children are out on the roads with their friends. After this they directly go home. This programme was an eye opener,” she said.

K. Kanchana, project coordinator, Thozhamai, said that even children below the age of 12 are taught at the micro-education centres in the locality. “This will be an ongoing process. We have to keep reminding the children to wear masks and keep washing their hands,” she said.