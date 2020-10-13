COVID-19 awareness at Chennai traffic signals

The awareness programme will be done at different signals on different days.

The wait at the traffic signal may not be boring anymore.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has tied up with a performing art groups to create awareness about COVID-19 through gaana songs, dance and mime in the city.

The awareness programme was inaugurated in the city at Ega Theatre Junction on Tuesday.

“The waiting time at the signal is one minute. At this point, the group will dance, sing gaana songs or perform a mime to create awareness about COVID-19. Once the signal turns green, they will go to the other side where traffic is static,” said N Kannan, additional commissioner, traffic.

This awareness programme will be done at different signals on different days. “Our team will sing gaana songs for COVID-19 awareness, few others will dance and some others will perform mime. All this will be done in one minute,” said Kavignar G Dheena, who sings gaana songs.