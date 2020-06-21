COVID-19: A social project to empower the hearing-impaired

When Ayushi Misra learnt about the challenges faced by the speech- and hearing-impaired while using the regular masks, she wanted to do something about it. She started studying how countries have made it and tried to replicate it as a social project.
“In one video I saw how a nurse in the United States made it for her colleague and I tried it myself,” says the Delhi-based entrepreneur who owns Absolutely Yushi, a curation company.
The ‘Breathable Communicator Masks’ is a social project to spread awareness and also show people that DIY is an option in this matter. Ayushi has hired Sahbaz Ansari, a tailor with physical disability, to stitch these masks.
They are made of cotton with a soft plastic see-through patch. “Earloops are adjustable cotton dori style,” she says. These are to be handwashed in cold water with a gentle detergent and reused.
Ayushi says this is not a commercial project but a product that is specifically designed to be donated to or just given to anybody with disability. “All proceeds will go towards production and logistics of these masks and to my freelance tailor. You can even choose to donate towards the making of one mask, either I can donate them on your behalf or you can order and donate,” says Ayushi, adding a piece is priced at ₹ 60.
Her first consignment is going to the Deaf Society of Noida. “I am also taking orders from other cities,” she says. For details, email ayushi@absolutelyyushi.com or call 9811838984.
