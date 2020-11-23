Chennai

COVICD-19 patient ends life

A 54-year-old COVID-19 patient ended his life on Sunday. A resident of Alapakkam, the patient was admitted to the Omandurar Government Medical College Hospital on November 17.

Counselling services for those with suicidal tendencies are available on health helpline 104 and Sneha’s helpline 044-24640050.

