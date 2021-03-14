Courts must continue to be vigilant against Parliament excesses, say SC judge

THANJAVUR

14 March 2021 00:53 IST

‘The courts have always remained vigilant and controlled any excesses’

The courts have always remained vigilant and controlled any excesses committed by Parliament even in its constituent capacity, Justice Rohinton Nariman said on Saturday.

Delivering the first M.K. Nambyar Memorial lecture on the First Amendment of the Indian Constitution organised by the School of Law, SASTRA Deemed University, virtually, the Supreme Court judge hoped that the courts would continue to remain vigilant.

Speaking about the fertilisation of fundamental rights, Justice Nariman highlighted the constitutional journey of Articles 19, 21, 22, 31(A) and (B) and 46.

Recalling the efforts of M.K. Nambyar in the famous A.K. Gopalan and Golaknath cases before the Supreme Court, he enlightened the audience on how his arguments had the legal foresight that laid down the pathway for protecting the basic structure of the Constitution in the Kesavananda Bharati case.

Justice Nariman also launched the C.S. Vaidyanathan Chair on Law and Development established at the School of Law, SASTRA, with the support of senior advocate C.S. Vaidyanathan, who explained the genesis and purpose of the Chair.

Presiding over the event, Justice M.N. Venkatachaliah, former Chief Justice of India, called upon the SASTRA Law School students to study the nuanced relationship between law and socio-economic development.

According to a official press release, Attorney-General K.K.Venugopal; former Attorney-General and senior advocate K. Parasaran; Advocate-General, Tamil Nadu, and grandson of Nambyar, Vijay Narayan; and SASTRA Vice-Chancellor S. Vaidhyasubramaniam took part in the event.