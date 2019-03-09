Court to take decision on idol custody plea on Monday

The Madras High Court on Friday refused to pass an urgent order to release an idol of Lord Ekambaranathar from the custody of a lower court so that a month-long festival of Ekabaranathaswamy Temple in Kancheepuram could begin on Sunday. The court said, a decision on releasing the idol could be taken only on Monday.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Mahadevan and P.D. Audikesavalu told a counsel for the organisers of the temple festival that they could not approach the court at the eleventh hour and force the judges to pass orders without even ascertaining whether it would be appropriate to order the release of the idol from court custody.

Manickavel objects

During the course of the hearing, court-appointed special officer of Idol Wing-Criminal Investigation Department A.G. Ponn Manickavel vehemently objected to release of the idol on the ground that it was a crucial evidence.

He claimed that the original Urchava Murthy idol, meant to be taken on procession, had been deliberately damaged by those who were in the temple management so that clearance could be obtained for making a new ‘panchaloha’ idol. They succeeded in swindling the gold donated by devotees for making the new idol.

Hence, the Idol Wing CID had registered a case in connection with the crime, seized the new idol and handed it over to court’s custody. Accusing the Executive Officer of playing an active role in the crime, the special officer said, it would not be advisable to hand over the idol to the same officer.