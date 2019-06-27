Court grants police time to study U-turn feasibility near school at Thirumangalam

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted time till July 1 to the Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) to study the feasibility of providing a U-turn or any other arrangement for students of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Anna Nagar West, Thirumangalam, and other pedestrians to cross the Grand Northern Trunk Road, where a flyover was constructed.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Manikumar and Subramonium Prasad granted time at the request of Government Advocate Akhil Akbar Ali.

Advocate E. Ranganayaki had filed a public interest litigation petition, impressing upon the need for creating a pedestrian crossing or constructing a foot-over bridge near the school.

A daily risk

According to the petitioner, about 2,200 students, including her daughter, were studying in Kendriya Vidyalaya at Thirumangalam.

Earlier, there was a pedestrian crossing right opposite the school for the children, their parents and others to cross the road easily. It was also beneficial for the children who travelled on bicycles to school. However, ever since the Thirumangalam flyover was constructed, crossing the road had become a nightmare.

While some children going to school by government buses crossed the road by jumping over the median, others on bicycles took the wrong side of the road for a long distance, facing the risk of getting hit by vehicles.

Many parents who come to drop as well as pick up their children from the school also end up riding their two-wheelers on the wrong side of the road, the petitioner claimed.

Highlighting the risk involved in the road where heavy vehicles ply frequently, the petitioner wanted the traffic police to attend to the issue immediately.