Court dismisses appeal preferred by AIADMK for State acquisition of Veda Nilayam

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court held that that there was absolutely no public purpose behind the acquisition of the private property

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed writ appeals by the AIADMK and former Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam, relating to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s Veda Nilayam bungalow. The appellants had challenged a single judge’s November 24 order, quashing proceedings initiated by the State government, during the AIADMK regime, to acquire Veda Nilayam and convert it into a memorial.

The Bench of Justices Paresh Upadhyay and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup said the appellants had not made a serious challenge to the single judge’s conclusion that the acquisition proceedings were marred with procedural irregularities and therefore the appeals could not be allowed. The Bench also held that there was absolutely no public purpose behind the State acquisition of a private property which was now owned by the nephew and niece of Jayalalithaa.

Further, recording the submission of Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram that the present State government had decided to accept the single judge’s verdict and had handed over the keys of Veda Nilayam to the legal heirs, the Bench said the court could not now allow the appeals and force the government to proceed with the acquisition. Senior counsel AR.L. Sundaresan and Satish Parasaran had appeared for nephew J. Deepak and niece J. Deepa respectively.

The Division Bench agreed with the submissions of the senior counsel that there was absolutely no need for the court to interfere with the single judge’s verdict on any ground.

In his verdict, Justice Seshasayee had also made some strong observations. He wrote: “India of today is not the Raj of the yesteryear for its administrators to bask in a fallacy that the wealth of the State is the wealth of the ruler. No, it is the wealth of the ruled — the People. It is time that the governments get accustomed to this constitutional reality.”