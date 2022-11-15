Court directs TN to deposit ₹510.50 crore to credit of an execution petition filed by GMR Chennai Outer Ring Road Pvt Ltd

November 15, 2022 04:02 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST

The Madras High Court has directed the State government to deposit ₹510.50 crore to the credit of an execution petition filed by GMR Chennai Outer Ring Road Private Limited. The money is intended towards compensating the losses suffered by the company while laying the 29.5 km Chennai Outer Ring Road between 2010 and 2014.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy ordered that the government create an interest-bearing fixed deposit for ₹510.50 crore in any nationalised bank in the name of the Registrar General (R-G) of the High Court within six weeks. The deposit should be to the credit of the execution petition and the original receipt should be handed over to the R-G.

The court also directed that a copy of the receipt should be given to advocate Rahul Balaji, representing GMR, and that the fixed deposit should be for an initial term of one year and on an auto-renewable basis. The orders were passed on an application taken out by the private company, seeking a direction to the government to deposit the amount forthwith.

Senior Counsel Mukul Rohatgi told the court that GMR had won the bids for laying the outer ring road in 2009 and entered into a concession agreement with the government on a ‘design, build, finance, operate and transfer’ basis at a total cost of ₹1,166.75 crore. As per the contract, the construction period was 30 months and the concession period was 20 years.

The government also offered a bonus payment of one annuity if the construction could be completed within 24 months from June 3, 2010 when the construction began. In order to earn the bonus, GMR took earnest steps to complete the construction by June 2, 2012. However, it failed because of the government’s failure to assist the company in obtaining statutory clearances.

Therefore, in 2015, the company initiated arbitration proceedings demanding a compensation of ₹675.06 crore towards the losses suffered by it due to the increase in construction material costs, prolonged payment of interests for loans taken and so on. After a through hearing, the arbitral tribunal awarded ₹340.97 crore along with 18% interest from January 30, 2020.

The award was challenged both by the government as well as GMR before a single judge of the High Court because the former was aggrieved against the award per se whereas the latter wanted an award of interest pendente lite (pending litigation) , interest even for the period when the arbitral proceedings were pending between 2015 and 2020.

In 2021, a single judge of the High Court dismissed government’s petition and granted interest pendente lite at the rate of 9% per annum to GMR. A Division Bench of the High Court too, confirmed the single judge’s order in August 2022. Thereafter, the government took the matter on a further appeal to the Supreme Court.

Passing interim orders on the special leave petition, the Supreme Court on November 3 this year clarified that the appeal before it would be confined to the interest pendente lite which worked out to ₹165.60 crore and that the litigation with respect to the rest of ₹510.50 crore should be considered to have attained finality.

Thereafter, when Justice Ramamoorthy took up the application filed by GMR, in its execution petition, for hearing now, Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran contended that the government was obligated to deposit only the principal award amount of ₹340.97 crore and sought four weeks time to make such a deposit.

However, after perusing the Supreme Court’s recent order, the judge made it clear that the government must actually deposit ₹510.50 crore (including ₹169.50 crore towards post award interest at the rate of 18% from January 2020) and granted it six weeks time to make the deposit.