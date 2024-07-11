GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Court allows custodial inquiry of BSP leader murder case suspects

Published - July 11, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A magistrate court in Egmore on Thursday allowed a five-day custodial interrogation of 11 suspects who were arrested in connection with the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K. Armstrong here.

A gang of six persons, clad in food delivery executives’ uniforms, attacked Armstrong with knives on Venugopala Samy Kovil Street in Perambur last week. He was rushed to a hospital, and declared dead subsequently. Three others were injured in the attack.

Following a complaint from the victim’s brother, Veeramani, special teams were constituted to nab the suspects. V. Ponnai Balu, 39 of Ranipet district; S. Thirumalai, 45, of Perambur; K. Manivannan, 25 of Thiruvallur district; and K. Thiruvenkadam, 33, of Kundrathur, were among those arrested.

Police sources said that Balu’s brother and history-sheeter ‘Arcot’ Suresh, 48, was hacked to death by a gang in Pattinambakkam in August last year. During interrogation, Balu told the police that Armstrong had abetted the killers of his brother indirectly.

Hence, in retaliation, Armstrong was murdered, the police sources added.

The arrested persons were remanded in judicial custody, and lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison.

They were produced before the magistrate through video-conference from the prison. Though the police had sought seven days for custodial interrogation, the court granted only five.

