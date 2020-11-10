Court adjourns hearing on petition against independent filmmaker, poet Leena Manimekalai to Wednesday

A Metropolitan Magistrate Court at Saidapet has adjourned its hearing to Wednesday on a petition filed by film director Susi Ganesan seeking to prevent filmmaker and poet Leena Manimekalai from going abroad.
Even as the cross examination in a case pertaining to Ms. Leena accusing Mr. Susi Ganesan of sexual harassment under Me Too movement, was ongoing, the latter filed another case against her. His recent petition alleged that Ms. Leena was going to migrate to Canada. Seeking the court to impound her passport, the petitioner said further delay would be caused in case she is allowed to go abroad.
Filing a counter in the court, Ms. Leena said though she had secured admission in York University, Canada, she did not intend to migrate.
After hearing both sides on Monday, the court directed Ms. Leena's side to produce relevant documents on her studies on Wednesday and adjourned the hearing.
