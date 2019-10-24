Course in public health journalism introduced

The Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University has introduced a one-year postgraduate diploma in public health journalism. Eight candidates will be admitted to the course.
The last date for receipt of applications is November 6 and the list of selected candidates will be published in the second week of November on the university website.
Entrance examination
An entrance examination may be held based on the shortlisting of candidates. Application forms can be downloaded from the university website (www.tnmgrmu.ac.in).
The course includes introduction to health journalism and laws governing health, news reporting and writing, human anatomy and diseases of public health importance.
Candidates will also do a project work.
The course fee is fixed at ₹7,100. The candidates must have 85% attendance and also surrender their original certificates during admission.
