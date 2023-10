October 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that it will begin the next Italian course from November 28. Students, people working in firms and joint venture companies and others who wish to learn can apply for this beginners course, according to a press release. For further details, please visit: www.languagelabchennai.com or contact: 9080582082

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.