October 16, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indo Italian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has announced that it will begin the next Italian course from November 28. Students, people working in firms and joint venture companies and others who wish to learn can apply for this beginners course, according to a press release. For further details, please visit: www.languagelabchennai.com or contact: 9080582082