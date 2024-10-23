Couple who abused police personnel remanded in judicial custody 

The couple, who were arrested by Mylapore police on Monday, for abusing police personnel on duty on Loop Road, were remanded to judicial custody until November 5.

It may be recalled that when police personnel — Silambarasan and Divakar of Mylapore Station — were on duty on Loop Road on Monday, a couple had parked their car near the new fish market. When the patrolling policemen told the couple that parking was not permitted at the spot, the couple abused the police personnel.

Based on a complaint given by Silambarasan, the Mylapore police registered a case under Sections 296(b) (Uttering obscene words at public place), 132 (Assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging his official duty), 125 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 351(2) (Criminal Intimidation) of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police arrested the couple, identified as N.Chandramohan, 42, of Velachery and his friend M.Dhanalakshmi, 40, of Mylapore, and seized the car. They were lodged in prison after being produced before a magistrate court in Saidapet in the late hours of Monday.