Couple sustain burns

A couple from West Bengal sustained burns in a fire which broke out in an apartment in Thousand Lights due to gas leakage from a stove.

Police said Sunil Sardar and his wife Krishna Sardar had come down to Chennai for treatment and were staying in the apartment on Gulam Alikhan Street. One of them opened the gas supply to the stove for making tea in the morning. As the phone rang, Ms. Sardar attended the call. When she came back to ignite the stove, the fire spread from the stove due to gas leak. Hearing their cries, others came to their rescue.

Both were admitted to Kilpauk Medical College Hospital and the Thousand Lights police are investigating.

