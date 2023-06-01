Couple out on bail arrested for cheating a trainer at yoga centre in Madipakkam

June 01, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police has arrested a couple who cheated a yoga trainer of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of constructing an apartment.

The suspects have been identified as V. Shankar, 54, of Vanjuvancheri, Kancheepuram district and his wife Nalini, 48. The police said M. Latha had lodged a complaint at the Police Commissioner’s office on March 28 alleging that she was cheated of ₹35 lakh by the couple who collected the money as advance for a flat in an apartment which they proposed to build.

Ms. Latha was a trainer at a yoga centre in Madipakkam and got acquainted with her colleague Nalini. Nalini persuaded Ms. Latha to book a flat in her husband Shankar’s project Sai Sowbarnika apartments at Ram Nagar South, Madipakkam, for a price of ₹59 lakh. Ms. Latha paid ₹35 lakh as advance to the couple for 887 square feet flat. However, the couple failed to begin the construction or return the money. The couple soon went missing. Based on her complaint, CCB inspector V. Revathi took up investigation and arrested the couple.

The police said the couple had committed real estate fraud in the past. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the two took houses on rent in Madipakkam and gave these houses on lease to others for an amount ranging from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh without the knowledge of house owners. The suspects were arrested by Madipakkam police last January based on eight complaints and the two came out on bail.