Couple on their way to invite relatives for housewarming ceremony, killed in road accident near Chennai

February 05, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - CHENANI

Two persons died and 10 others were injured in a road accident near Sriperumbudur early on Sunday (February 4, 2024) morning, when a lorry rammed into a private bus and a bike. The husband-wife duo on the bike died on the spot and nearly 10 people who were in the bus sustained injuries.

Police said the victims Venkatesan, 34 and his wife Jeyalakshmi 25 were residents of Karumbur village in Chengalpattu district. The duo were on their way to Tiruvallur to invite their relatives for a housewarming ceremony at their new house.

When they were near Mathur village in Kancheepuram district, a trailer lorry that was in front of them turned, without indicating. Venkatesan abruptly applied the brakes and a private company bus that was behind his bike, rammed into it and then hit the lorry.”

Both Venkatesan and Jeyalakshmi were crushed by the bus and died on the spot. At least 10 people on the bus sustained injuries, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

