Couple killed in road accident near Mamallapuram 

A couple was killed in a road accident when a bus knocked down their bike as they were moving towards Mamallapuram on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Dhamodharan, 53 of Madambakkam who was working as conservancy supervisor in Mamallapuram and his wife Jaydurga, 47. They were proceeding on their bike on Kelambakkam - Vandalur high road. A staff bus of a private firm from Irungattukottai knocked their vehicle from behind. In the impact, they fell and were run over by the bus. The bus driver sped away without stopping the vehicle. However, the bus was caught by the public while it was returning the same way.

Kelambakkam Police registered a case and are investigating.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.