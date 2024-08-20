GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Couple killed in road accident near Mamallapuram 

Published - August 20, 2024 12:29 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A couple was killed in a road accident when a bus knocked down their bike as they were moving towards Mamallapuram on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Dhamodharan, 53 of Madambakkam who was working as conservancy supervisor in Mamallapuram and his wife Jaydurga, 47. They were proceeding on their bike on Kelambakkam - Vandalur high road. A staff bus of a private firm from Irungattukottai knocked their vehicle from behind. In the impact, they fell and were run over by the bus. The bus driver sped away without stopping the vehicle. However, the bus was caught by the public while it was returning the same way.

Kelambakkam Police registered a case and are investigating.

