Couple hiding in Kerala arrested by Economic Offences Wing for cheating depositors 

March 20, 2024 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Tamil Nadu police has arrested a couple who allegedly were part of Hijau Associates Private Limited, a city-based finance firm, which allegedly cheated over 14,126 depositors to the tune of ₹1,650 crore.

The police said that the chairman, managing director, directors and other administrative staff of Hijau Associates had come together and attracted people to deposit their money by promising to give 15% interest every month.  They failed to keep up their promise, and also failed to return the principal and the interest as promised. 

In 2022, the police had arrested 20 persons, including Soundararajan, while steps were taken to extradite Alexander, son of Soundararajan, who was the managing director of the firm.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a couple- Brija, 46 and Madhusudhanan, 53, who were the committee members of Hijau Associates. They were hiding in Kerala for the last one and half years.  The police said the couple had launched ‘APM Agro’, a subsidiary of Hijau Associates in Shenoy Nagar, and collected ₹90 crore from 2,500 depositors. 

