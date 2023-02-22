ADVERTISEMENT

Couple held for supplying counterfeit medicine to U.S. national from Virginia

February 22, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a couple for allegedly cheating a U.S. national by supplying counterfeit medicines after receiving ₹6.29 crore. 

The police identified the accused as V. Hariharasubramaniam, 37, and his wife Kanjana, 25, of Porur.

In 2021, Hugo A. Turcios Flores of Turcios Medical Supply and Services from Virginia, United States, placed an order with Murugappa Wholesale suppliers for 2,000 vials of medicine that will be used to treat COVID-19 patients in El Salvador and paid ₹6.29 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Instead of supplying the original medicines, the firm supplied fake medicines to the buyer. Hence, Mr. Flores lodged a complaint with the authorities in United States. The case was registered by the CCB and investigated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US