Couple held for supplying counterfeit medicine to U.S. national from Virginia

February 22, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing of the Central Crime Branch has arrested a couple for allegedly cheating a U.S. national by supplying counterfeit medicines after receiving ₹6.29 crore.

The police identified the accused as V. Hariharasubramaniam, 37, and his wife Kanjana, 25, of Porur.

In 2021, Hugo A. Turcios Flores of Turcios Medical Supply and Services from Virginia, United States, placed an order with Murugappa Wholesale suppliers for 2,000 vials of medicine that will be used to treat COVID-19 patients in El Salvador and paid ₹6.29 crore.

Instead of supplying the original medicines, the firm supplied fake medicines to the buyer. Hence, Mr. Flores lodged a complaint with the authorities in United States. The case was registered by the CCB and investigated.